Join TheOneRing.net Friday, October 9th at 7:30pm as we return to NYC for our annual gathering of fans! [Tickets] This year, we’re delighted to be teaming up with our good friends at The Lord of the Rings Official Fan Club, LOTR.com, for a night of fellowship, food, prizes, and geekery! Details below.

Once again, we’ll be at our favourite venue, the Joyce Public House in Times Square (W 39th St), for a party of special magnificence! Join us FRIDAY 9th October, 7.30-10.30pm. All welcome, no NYCC pass required to attend.

This year’s gathering has a particularly Hobbity focus. Come along for food, fun, and fellowship with your fellow fans. An appetite worthy of a Hobbit is encouraged. There will be dessert!

Tickets are $45, which includes your first drink, a buffet (including dessert), and two tickets for the raffle, drawn on the night. PLUS every party goer will take home a “goody baggins” filled with treasures from our friends. AND we’ll be shipping a special surprise directly to every attendee!

The Joyce Public House – New York City, NYC

To claim your special mathom, look out for the link in your confirmation email. Follow the link to Shopify and arrange for your gift to be mailed directly to you. While you’re there, have a browse through our temporary store. Perhaps a Tom Bombadil and Goldberry 2026 shirt will find its way into your order, too!

We’ll have more raffle tickets available to purchase at the party. We’re keeping extra raffle ticket sales for the night itself this year, so come ready to try your luck! Check out some of the generous folks providing prizes and goodies below.

Raffle prizes include items from…

Oscha

Shire Post Mint

Geek Orthodox

Kings Wild Project

Bottle Neck Gallery

And more…!

Our “goody baggins” will include items from…

Ares Games

Restoration Games

Kings Wild Project

Plus your special surprise shipped to your home… and more!

All this for $45. Now there’s a reason to raise a glass!

You never know who will turn up at one of our events. We hope to see YOU there! Numbers are limited, and we expect tickets to go fast. Grab yours now!

Grab your tickets now – see you there!