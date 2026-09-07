Wētā Workshop has another exciting Middle-earth collectible heading our way, as the new Faramir – Charge on Osgiliath statue is officially up for pre-order! Capturing Faramir during the desperate battle for Osgiliath in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, this impressive piece is limited to an edition size of just 860 pieces worldwide. Collectors looking to add the Captain of Gondor to their displays will need to set aside $999 USD, with the statue currently expected to begin shipping in Q1 2027.

Faramir also joins a growing list of new Middle-earth collectibles that Wētā Workshop put up for pre-order during or shortly after San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Fans can also secure the new Théoden Classic Series and Éowyn Classic Series statues, along with two additions to Wētā’s smaller-scale lineup: the Mouth of Sauron on Steed mini statue and the Aragorn and Arwen mini statue. Also don’t forget to add the beautiful new Rivendell environment! Between the heroes of Rohan and Gondor, one of Sauron’s most memorable servants, and a celebration of Aragorn and Arwen, Wētā has given collectors plenty of new pieces to consider—and Faramir’s dramatic charge into Osgiliath certainly makes for an impressive addition to the lineup.