Recently we shared news of the new Official Lord of the Rings™ Fan Club – where ‘everyone is welcome, as long as they welcome everyone ' ! We are excited to join the club as one of their ‘Heralds’ – and we want to invite YOU to join us! May we entice you with a special mathom…?

Since TheOneRing.net started out – in the dim and distant past that was the late 20th century! – we’ve always sought to create a positive atmosphere. We aimed to have our little corner of the interwebs be a place where folks could meet, chat, support each other, and celebrate shared passions together. In recent years, however, you may have noticed toxicity creeping in to the online experience! If you weren’t around to share in the heady, early days of online fandom, now is your chance to experience another kinder, more generous-spirited place to interact online – a place after TORn’s own heart. That, at least, is the goal of the new Official LotR Fan Club – spearheaded by none other than one of our own founders, Calisuri. So of course TORn wanted to be part of it!

Being a ‘Herald’ means we have our own official page, with a ‘sub-community’ at the club. It will allow TORn to share news to a wider fanbase, through the club. Fear not – we are certainly not giving up our own places for fans to gather! (In fact, if you haven’t dropped by our message boards lately, you should definitely swing by: they are all shiny and new, thanks to the hard work of supremo First Age staffers Altaira and BG!) And you’ll still be able to find us on our discord; the Fan Club just gives us another way of letting fans know what we’re up to, and of sharing the love of this Fellowship.

We hope you’ll pop by and check out the Fan Club. There are fun ‘fireside chats’, bulletin boards, and daily puzzles to be solved! (Riddles in the dark, anyone…?) And for those of you who love to collect – there are many amazing ‘mathoms’ you can gather, to create a record of your own Fan Club journey. Use this referral link to head over to the Club and you’ll secure TORn’s very own, exclusive mathom! And look for more fun mathoms to collect during DragonCon, later this week!

Come on in – you are welcome any time, don’t bother knocking!