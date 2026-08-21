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Thirteen years ago, I interviewed Peter Kenny, as part of my Getting to Know series of features. He very graciously agreed to answer the, sometimes, well often, crazy questions. Revealing a truly Hobbit-like enjoyment of our world and the world of Middle-earth.

Now Peter has released his memoir, My Unexpected Journey. His memoir takes the reader on an unexpected journey of a life full of adventure, good and bad. Peter describes how Tolkien, and Middle-earth, helped him navigate these devastating lows and amazing highs. He discusses the lifelong friendships he has formed, and his ongoing delight with the Tolkien fandom.

“My Unexpected Journey is a remarkable piece of work for which the writer himself thanks Tolkien. I recommend this memoir highly. You will love the book; you will love the man.” – John Callen, actor and director.

My Unexpected Journey will make a wonderful addition to any Tolkien fans bookshelf. It is an honest, heartfelt reflection on facing misfortune and overcoming it. It is a lovely homage to J.R.R. Tolkien, and all the fans who love Tolkiens work.

I guess I would like to be recognised for my contribution I have given to Tolkien Fandom over the years and my Memoir is my Magnum Opus and tribute to J.R.R. Tolkien. – Peter Kenny.

My Unexpected Journey is available for purchase at online bookstores.

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