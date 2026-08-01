The worlds of Tolkien and Magic: The Gathering are coming together once again, and TheOneRing.net is excited to bring you an exclusive conversation with one of the creative minds behind it all.

In the interview linked below, TORn staffer MadEyeGamgee chats with Mark Rosewater, Head Designer for Magic: The Gathering, to discuss the highly anticipated The Hobbit set. From adapting J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved novel into the world of Magic to the design philosophy behind the cards, Mark offers fascinating insights into the creative process that helped bring Bilbo’s unforgettable adventure to life on the tabletop.

The conversation explores how the design team approached iconic characters, memorable moments, and the rich themes of The Hobbit, while also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what they can expect when the set arrives. Whether you’re a longtime Magic player, a Tolkien collector, or simply a fan of seeing Middle-earth reimagined in new ways, this interview is packed with interesting stories and design details you won’t want to miss.

A huge thank you goes to Mark Rosewater for taking the time to speak with us and share his passion for both game design and Tolkien’s legendary world. We’d also like to thank our own MadEyeGamgee for conducting this fantastic interview on behalf of TheOneRing.net.

Be sure to watch the full interview below, and let us know in the comments which reveal or insight from Mark you’re most excited about as Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit prepares to make its debut.