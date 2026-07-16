One of the most iconic moments in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King takes center stage in our latest review here on TheOneRing.net! In this review we take an in-depth look at Wētā Workshop’s incredible King Théoden on Snowmane statue. This breathtaking collectible captures the King of Rohan at the very moment he leads his legendary charge across the Pelennor Fields. Inspired by Bernard Hill’s unforgettable performance and one of the greatest battle sequences ever put to film, this statue perfectly embodies the courage, determination, and nobility of Théoden as he rallies the Rohirrim with the unforgettable cry, “Death!”

Originally released with a retail price of $999 and limited to just 900 pieces worldwide, this masterpiece has become one of Wētā Workshop’s most sought-after The Lord of the Rings collectibles. Long since sold out, collectors now regularly see the statue command around $1,200 on the secondary market—a testament to its enduring popularity and stunning craftsmanship. In the video, we take a close look at every detail of this remarkable tribute to one of Middle-earth’s greatest kings, discussing the sculpt, paint application, overall presentation. If you’ve ever considered adding this legendary piece to your collection—or simply want to admire one of Wētā Workshop’s finest creations—you won’t want to miss it.