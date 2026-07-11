Wētā Workshop Brings Middle-earth Magic Back to San Diego Comic-Con 2026

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly here, and Wētā Workshop is once again preparing to make Booth #3613 a must-visit destination for Tolkien fans and collectors alike. Returning to SDCC from July 23–26, the award-winning New Zealand studio has assembled an impressive lineup of special guests, exclusive reveals, live demonstrations, and one major surprise that The Lord of the Rings collectors won’t want to miss.

Leading the festivities will be Wētā Workshop co-founder and creative lead Sir Richard Taylor, who will be meeting fans throughout the convention. This year’s biggest reveal for Middle-earth collectors will come during Preview Night with the unveiling of Wētā Workshop’s first-ever Master Jeweller’s Collection, created by official The Lord of the Rings jeweller Jasmine Watson. While details are being kept under wraps for now, expectations are already running high following last year’s reveal of the spectacular Masters Collection: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Joining Wētā Workshop this year is fellow New Zealand company Agoro, bringing an incredible selection of premium precious-metal collectibles. Fans can look forward to brand-new The Lord of the Rings blind boxes featuring pure silver foil collectibles of Fellowship members including Aragorn, Gandalf, Gimli, Legolas, and Boromir. Every blind box includes a pure silver foil collectible, while lucky collectors have a 9% chance of uncovering a beautifully engraved variant and an ultra-rare 1% chance of discovering a pure gold version hidden inside.

As if that wasn’t enough, John Rhys-Davies, beloved by fans as Gimli, will be appearing at the Wētā Workshop booth during the convention. Even more exciting, Wētā is teasing that another familiar face from Middle-earth may join the festivities, with appearance times to be announced during the show via Wētā Workshop’s social media channels.

Beyond Middle-earth, visitors can also experience authentic costumes from Avatar: Fire and Ash, with Academy Award-winning costume designer Deborah Scott and Na’vi Costume Art Director Flo Floxworthy sharing insights into the craftsmanship behind the films. Guests can also watch live painting demonstrations from Wētā Workshop Creative Director Jules German and acclaimed fantasy artist Jerry Vanderstelt, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the artistry that brings these incredible collectibles to life.

Whether you’re hoping to meet the creative minds behind your favorite collectibles, catch an exclusive reveal, or simply immerse yourself in the craftsmanship that has made Wētā Workshop legendary, Booth #3613 promises to be one of Comic-Con’s premier destinations. As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on all the announcements from the show floor, especially that mysterious Master Jeweller’s Collection reveal and any surprises that may emerge from Middle-earth.