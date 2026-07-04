When Weta Workshop unveiled the King of the Dead 1:6 Scale Statue during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it immediately became one of the standout collectibles of the show. Priced at $599 and limited to just 700 pieces worldwide, the haunting masterpiece didn’t stay available for long. Today, the statue is completely sold out. The statue showcases the cursed ruler of the Army of the Dead as seen in The Return of the King, standing approximately 16.7 inches tall and making breathtaking use of transparent resin to capture his ghostly, otherworldly appearance.

What truly sets this release apart is how dramatically it improves upon the original King of the Dead statue. Thanks to advances in sculpting and the studio’s innovative use of clear resin, the spectral king appears to glow from within, with ethereal hair, weathered armor, and an incredibly expressive portrait that feels as though it stepped directly out of Peter Jackson’s film. It’s a perfect example of how new production techniques can breathe new life into a character, delivering what many collectors consider the definitive King of the Dead statue. If you were lucky enough to secure one of the 700 editions, you own a piece worthy of any Middle-earth collection.