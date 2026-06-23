Recently we brought you news of a planned short film, to be made in New Zealand, celebrating Tolkien fandom and the friendships found therein. Now we can share that you could be IN the movie!

Starring Bruce Hopkins (Gamling in The Lord of the Rings movies), the film will tell the tale of a father’s grief, and of the unexpected solace found in a community of fans. Exciting news for fans is that they hope to cast the four fan roles with actual fans from within the community – so this is YOUR chance to fly to New Zealand for a once in a lifetime opportunity to appear on film with Gamling himself!

The team behind ‘Wise Sam Gangees’, with lead actor Bruce Hopkins in the center

Supporting mental health

This powerful short film will be looking at the positive effect of community and shared passions on mental health, exploring themes of resilience, friendship, and hope. (The film makers are partnering with New Zealand’s Sir John Kirwan Foundation, which delivers evidence-based mental health education to New Zealand schools, ensuring that young people have the knowledge and tools they need to manage their wellbeing and face the challenges that life inevitably throws at them. Once the film is funded via Kickstarter, a share of any further funds raised will support this excellent foundation.)

Authenticity is key

Their desire to create a movie which accurately reflects the fandom has led to the film makers’ wish to cast from within that group. Director Pennie Hunt has said, ‘It’s essential for the story to cast all four fan roles from the Tolkien community – if possible. After all, this is what the film is all about – and why we want to make it.’ So they are putting out the call – and we’re boosting the signal! This is a genuine, real opportunity for you to fly to New Zealand and take part in a film – if the funding is successfully raised. Here’s what you need to know:

WORLDWIDE CASTING CALL –Tolkien Fans Wanted for New Zealand Short Film

Are you a Tolkien fan who has always dreamed of visiting New Zealand? Do you want to appear in a short film alongside Bruce Hopkins (Gamling in The Lord of the Rings)? We’re casting genuine Tolkien fans from around the world to appear in our upcoming New Zealand short film, WISE SAM GANGEES, filming in the stunning location of Deer Park Heights, Queenstown where many of the scenes with the Rohan refugees were filmed. WISE SAM GANGEES is a heartfelt story about finding connection in unexpected places. When a grieving father joins a Lord of the Rings location tour, he discovers friendship, healing, and hope among a passionate community of fans. As part of the film, we are casting supporting roles and are seeking passionate members of the international Tolkien fandom to apply. Applications close on Thursday, 2 July 2026 at 11.59pm New Zealand Standard Time.

✈️ WHAT WE OFFER

These are unpaid volunteer roles. For the selected participants, we will provide:

Travel reimbursement of up to NZD $3,000 per person to help cover transport to and from Queenstown

Accommodation during filming

Meals

Local transport

FILMING DATES

29 October (arrival) – 4 November (departure)

✨ WHO WE’RE LOOKING FOR

People with a genuine connection to Tolkien’s stories and community. Some acting or on-camera experience is preferred, but enthusiasm and authenticity matter most. Apply here:

https://form.jotform.com/261627889589078 The application form includes more details about the project and casting process. If you have any questions, please contact us on: wisesamgangees@gmail.com Please note: The project will only go ahead if the current Kickstarter is successful and production costs are financed.

If you’d like to help bring this film to life, you can support the campaign here. Please spread the word! We can’t wait to meet fellow Tolkien fans from around the world and celebrate this incredible community together.

Disclaimer

WISE SAM GANGEES is an independent original short film. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by Middle-earth Enterprises, Warner Bros., or the Tolkien Estate.

What are you waiting for?? Apply now, share the campaign with your friends, and later this year you could find yourself filming at Lord of the Rings locations! Good luck!

You can find the ‘Wise Sam Gangees’ folks, and read more about the movie and the team behind it, on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok.