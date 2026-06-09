Every Tolkien fan knows how rich and beneficial a love for the Professor’s stories can be. Whether you enjoy escaping alone into Middle-earth through the words on the page, or your fandom has taken you to real life encounters with fellow fans, many of us would attest to the joy and comfort Tolkien’s work has brought to us. Here at TORn, where we are ‘Forged by and for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’, we’re particularly keen on bringing fans together, for moots of all shapes and sizes – be they virtual connections or ‘parties of special magnificence.’

So when we heard from film makers in New Zealand who want to create a short film celebrating friendships found through fandom, we were immediately intrigued. Add Bruce Hopkins (Gamling in The Lord of the Rings movies, and TORn’s good friend – MC of our ‘One Last Party’ back in 2015!) as the planned star of the movie, and our reaction was, ‘Tell us more!’

Writer and Director Pennie Hunt with lead actor Bruce Hopkins

Wise Sam Gangees – a film about comfort in community

To quote the producers of the film, ‘WISE SAM GANGEES [sic] is a short film about finding connection in the most unexpected places.’ The movie will be filmed in the landscapes around Queenstown, so familiar to fans of Peter Jackson’s movies. Hopkins will play the role of a grieving father, joining a Lord of the Rings location tour – where he unexpectedly finds connection and hope. The filmmakers are keen to explore ideas of outsiders finding community; of isolation, belonging, empathy, and connection through shared passion. They are also hoping that their film will speak to people who may be struggling with grief or mental health challenges.

But first – they need to raise funds! Though they have various seed funders and sponsors involved already, the producers are looking to raise the majority of the budget needed through crowdfunding. So this is YOUR chance to be part of New Zealand and Tolkien-inspired movie making! Check out the prelaunch page on Kickstarter, and sign up to be notified when their funding launches. We’re sure this is going to be a short film which will resonate, highlighting the things we all love about Tolkien fandom at its best. Add to that beautiful New Zealand scenery and a beloved Lord of the Rings actor, and you have a recipe for a fan favourite movie. Follow along and help it get made!

You can find the ‘Wise Sam Gangees’ folks, and read more about the movie and the team behind it, on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok.