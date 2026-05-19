Section divider

As we shared last week, fans can now start collecting figures from the 1978 Ralph Bakshi The Lord of the Rings animated film. The collectibles are made by our friends at Dark Horse Direct. Set One includes figures of Aragorn, Frodo, and Samwise – which are available right now to pre-order. We’re pleased to announce the folks at Dark Horse Direct have three more members of The Fellowship coming fans’ way.

Set Two of The Lord of the Rings series, which is available for pre-order starting today, includes Boromir son of Gondor, Merry, and Pippin. The size of the figures range from 5″ for the Hobbits to 7.5″ tall for Boromir. This set, like Set One, comes in with a price tag of $89 for all three statues. However, if you pre-order this set from Dark Horse Direct you can save $10 on your order; but that’s not even the best deal we have for you today in this announcement! When ordering both Set One and Set Two from Dark Horse Direct, fans can save $15! Set Two is due to ship in Q1 of next year.

Three Playmobil figures—a Viking with a sword and two green-clad companions—stand on circular bases before a rocky, mountainous backdrop.
Three fantasy figurines on round bases: a bearded dwarf with a sword, flanked by two children in green cloaks, on a rocky ledge with snow-capped mountains behind them.
Four The Lord of the Rings miniatures on round bases displayed on a white surface, framed by a person’s arms, with Dark Horse branding in the corner.
Three fantasy miniature figures stand on circular bases in a rocky landscape; a bearded warrior with a sword takes the center while two hobbit-like figures flank him.
Close-up of a Lord of the Rings collectible figurine's lower body, green cloak, standing on a brown circular base.
Close-up of a Lord of the Rings collectible figure wearing a green cloak, with a brown-haired face, set against a dark background and branding at the bottom.
Three fantasy action figures stand on bronze circular bases, with a horned warrior in the center flanked by green-cloaked figures; Dark Horse Direct and Middle-earth/The Lord of the Rings logos appear along the bottom edge.
Back view of a horned warrior action figure holding a sword, surrounded by green-cloaked figures on round bases.
Three Middle-earth action figures with swords, the central warrior raised on a circular base, flanked by two green-clad figures.
Center figure is a bearded warrior with a horned helmet, holding a sword, flanked by smaller figures in cloaks, all standing on round bases in a fantasy scene. Promotional logos for Dark Horse Direct, Middle-Earth Enterprises, and The Lord of the Rings are visible at the bottom edge.
Viking action figure with horned helmet holding a curved sword against a black background; Dark Horse Direct and Lord of the Rings logos visible at the bottom.
Close-up of a toy figure with brown hair and green cape, raising one hand against a black background; branding logos appear at the bottom left and right.
Fantasy action figures on circular bases: a bearded warrior with a horned helmet and raised sword, flanked by two hooded figures in green cloaks.
Bearded warrior with horned helmet and raised sword, flanked by two cloaked youths, all standing on circular bases with inscriptions in a fantasy setting, logos visible at bottom edge.
Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net