You’ll recall that in late March we brought you the news that Burgschneider and Middle-earth Enterprises’ – combining to create Middle-earth Adventures – immersive Shire experience will come to the UK this year. Tickets are on sale now!

Last year’s inaugural event in Kentucky was attended by TORn staffers Madeye Gamgee and Happy Hobbit Kili, who had a fantastic time. The US Brandywine Festival will again take place in October (and tickets for that event are already getting close to selling out). The UK version will be September 9-13, and will be held at Weston Park in Staffordshire.

Temple Wood at Weston Park

Weston Park – an ideal location

Markus Böhm, CEO of Burgschneider, remarked, ‘At Weston Park, we are stepping into a landscape that echoes the very soul of Tolkien’s work.’ A large part of Tolkien’s childhood was spent in the Birmingham area, perhaps most famously in Sarehole (which was then Worcestershire countryside, not yet swallowed up by the expanding city). Telford, near which the 17th century estate of Weston Park is located, is not far away, on the other side of Birmingham – offering scenery which is similar to the bucolic terrain Tolkien loved as a child.

Tiered price ticket sales

The first 400 tickets for the British event will be sold at the lowest price. Each subsequent batch of 400 tickets released will go up in price; so it’s a good idea to secure your ticket as early as possible!

Magic by the campfire in Kentucky

Middle-earth Adventures state that their goal is ‘To create the world’s most meaningful Middle-earth inspired experiences — events that don’t just entertain, but genuinely transform the people who attend them.’

Want to disappear into the English countryside for a while, don the guise of a Hobbit, and revel with like-minded folks? Get your tickets now, before the price increases!

About Burgschneider

Burgschneider is a leading designer and manufacturer of medieval and fantasy costumes, known for its dedication to authenticity, craftsmanship, and storytelling. As the organizer of ConQuest of Mythodea—the world’s largest live action roleplaying (LARP) event—Burgschneider brings extensive expertise in creating and coordinating immersive experiences. From historical reenactments to large-scale LARP events, Burgschneider costumes empower enthusiasts to fully step into their favorite historical and fictional worlds.

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Middle-earth Enterprises owns exclusive worldwide rights to motion picture, merchandise, live stage and services inspired by The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, by J.R.R. Tolkien. We have produced and licensed goods based upon these four books, for a half century. Inspired by our deep appreciation for the fictional world created by Professor Tolkien, we are dedicated to working with those developing highest quality creations inspired by the lore, in accordance with state-of-the-art green business and sustainability practices; including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a deep commitment to protect our Earth, its wondrous beauty, and the viability of every living creature. As Middle-earth’s stewards and custodians, our goal is to consistently deliver a wealth of great content in both new and known formats; to ensure Middle-earth’s rightful place as the world’s leading fantasy IP & brand, forever. Visit us at www.middleearth.com for details.

This post was sponsored by Burgschneider GmbH