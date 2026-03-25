Following on from their immersive Middle-earth experience created in Kentucky last year, our good friends at Burgschneider have given us the opportunity to break this exciting news: the Brandywine Festival will come to the UK this Autumn!

Burgschneider’s LARP events are known for their incredible attention to detail, allowing attendees to get as close as possible to spending a long weekend living in the Shire. (You can read how much TORn staffer Kili aka Happy Hobbit enjoyed attending, here.) And where better to place the Shire than the very land of Shires, England? Here’s what the official press release tells us:

Concept art for the festival

Bringing The Shire Home: Burgschneider Announces The Brandywine Festival’s UK Debut at Weston Park in 2026

FRANKFURT AM MAIN – Coming to the doorstep of Tolkien’s childhood home, The Brandywine Festival is officially arriving in the United Kingdom. Following a successful U.S. debut, Burgschneider, in collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises, is excited to bring The Shire to life once more at Staffordshire’s Weston Park in September 2026.



The expansion follows the success of the first annual Brandywine Festival in October 2025. Held in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, the 5-day, 4-night Live Action Roleplaying (LARP) event drew fans from across the country. Now, the festival will be within an hour’s drive of Birmingham, J.R.R. Tolkien’s childhood home and the very landscapes that inspired its setting.



“We are incredibly honored to bring The Brandywine Festival back to the land where the story took flight,” said Markus Böhm, CEO of Burgschneider. “After the success in Kentucky, it felt only right to bring this experience home. At Weston Park, we are stepping into a landscape that echoes the very soul of Tolkien’s work.”

An Historic Setting

Temple Wood at Weston Park

Weston Park is a 17th-century estate featuring 1,000 acres of rolling parkland. Known for hosting world-class events, the Weston Park team has shown great enthusiasm for the project, providing an authentic backdrop for fans to live out their own Hobbit-themed adventures. Guests will be fully immersed in the experience. Weston Park is a stately home and estate on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border. Owned by the Weston Park Foundation, an independent charitable trust, the estate is dedicated to preserving its 17th-century heritage and world-class art collection for the public. A premier venue for large-scale events, Weston Park balances historic grandeur with a commitment to ethical and sustainable tourism. For more information and updates, please visit https://weston-park.com/.

Magic by the campfire in Kentucky

If spending time in the English countryside, eating, drinking and being the Hobbit of your choice sounds like a dream come true, then stay tuned – we’ll bring you news of when tickets will be going on sale, very soon.

About Burgschneider

Burgschneider is a leading designer and manufacturer of medieval and fantasy costumes, known for its dedication to authenticity, craftsmanship, and storytelling. As the organizer of ConQuest of Mythodea—the world’s largest live action roleplaying (LARP) event—Burgschneider brings extensive expertise in creating and coordinating immersive experiences. From historical reenactments to large-scale LARP events, Burgschneider costumes empower enthusiasts to fully step into their favorite historical and fictional worlds.

About Middle-earth Enterprises