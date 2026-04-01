Last week, as you know, Peter Jackson and Stephen Colbert surprised us all with the revelation that the next Middle-earth movie, to be made after The Hunt for Gollum, will be written by Colbert (together with his son Peter McGee, who is a screenwriter). It has been given the working title The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past.

Two hobbits walk onto a Late Show set…

Though the exact reveal was a surprise, it was long-expected that Tolkien afficionado Colbert would take up some project associated with Middle-earth, once his Late Show comes to an end in May. Word has come to TORn, however, that Shadows of the Past is not the only Tolkien task the mega fan will have on his agenda come the Summer.

Colbert has often demonstrated his deep knowledge of the Professor’s lore and languages. Now we hear he’s going to put those skills to work, ‘re-translating’ the Red Book of Westmarch.

As readers will know, the Red Book is the ‘found manuscript’ which Tolkien created as an imaginary source for all his tales of Arda. Largely written by Bilbo and Frodo, there were also volumes of ‘Translations from the Elvish’ (by Bilbo), additions by writers such as Samwise, and even some records from Merry and Pippin. Further, the marginalia of the Red Book became The Adventures of Tom Bombadil.

The Red Book, as it appears in Peter Jackson’s movies

Just what would this task of ‘re-translation’ be?

The rumours our spies have brought us are unclear as to whether Colbert’s goal is to create a translation of all (or just some) of these works into Elvish – which would be a huge undertaking in and of itself – or whether he will seek to restore the ‘original’ manuscripts, which would require translating different volumes and passages into a variety of tongues of Middle-earth. The latter seems unlikely; Tolkien did not leave us with enough Westron for a translation of Bilbo and Frodo’s writings back to that language to be possible, without creating more vocabulary. Perhaps we should assume, then, that Colbert will be translating to Sindarin and Quenya – and possibly, therefore, only tackling the parts of the legendarium which are known to us as The Silmarillion.

Either way, this is a worthy project for an intellect and passion like Stephen Colbert’s. And – we’d like to suggest to Mr. Colbert that he make this a group project! We know that many fans have deep knowledge of the Professor’s languages; if the Late Show host would like to ‘share the load’, with individuals taking on a chapter each, many hands would make light work of such a gargantuan undertaking.

What do you think? Is such a re-translation even possible? Share your thoughts on our discord!