We’ve just learned that for the past few years, Stephen Colbert and his son Peter have been working on a script for the six chapters that were left out of Peter Jackson’s film version of Fellowship of the Ring, and will be named after one of the missing chapters: The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.

These six chapters fall between Three is Company and Fog on the Barrow-Downs, and happen right before Merry stumbles out of the Old Forest in Fellowship.

During Peter Jackson’s Tolkien Reading Day announcement, he brought Colbert onto a video call to announce the movie.

One of the very last things Jackson asked him was, “Now, do you have the time for this?”

And Colbert said, “I did not think I would have the time, as much as I love it. I knew I couldn’t do that and do this show at the same time, but it turns out that I’m going to be free starting this summer, so…”

“Isn’t that fortunate!” Jackson interjected.

“Isn’t that a ‘eucatastrophe’ right there?” Colbert finished.

Our Tolkien-loving hearts here at Theonering.net glowed at Colbert’s use of eucatastrophe, because the word is symbolic of this production on a number of levels. Not only is “eucatastrophe” a word that Tolkien invented for his paper On Fairy-Stories to mean “The sudden turn toward the good in a hopeless situation,” but Tolkien also posits that all good stories NEED this happy ending.

For Colbert, the eucatastrophe is that after the news that his show was cancelled, he had the time and opportunity to play in the world that he loves, with other creative people that he adores.

For us fans, the eucatastrophe is that we too get another happy ending — we get to play more in this world. Not only will the addition of the chapters add sorely missed content, including Tom Bombadil and the barrow wights (and who knows what else — will we see Freddy Bolger? Knowing Colbert, we might), but the framing of the movie will undoubtedly draw from material that Tolkien himself had to remove from the many endings to Return of the King.

Fans of the books know that the original ending of Return of the King was much longer with MANY more eucatastrophies. This is all detailed in the drafts of Lord of the Rings that Christopher Tolkien preserved in several books — the book of drafts pertaining to Return of the King is Sauron Defeated.

One of the framing devices of the movie, per the Newline presser, is that Elanor Gamgee “has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began.”

“What?” You might ask. “Why Elanor?”

Well. We find out in Sauron Defeated that Tolkien’s unpublished (except in draft form) original ending of Return of the King is all about the relationship between Sam and his daughter Elanor, and her excitement about meeting the King and Queen of Gondor as they go on a state procession up to Aragorn’s northern kingdom. (Read Sauron Defeated chapter The Epilogue for more!) Yes, the original ending of Return of the King made a hard pivot to Elanor Gamgee as the main character — and the Colberts are restoring this eucatastrophe to us!

It is also fitting that Colbert is working with his son on this script, because the original very last eucatastrophe of Return of the King was Samwise passing on his love of Elves to his daughter, including — eventually — the Red Book of Westmarch (Frodo’s story-within-a-story of Lord of the Rings) itself.

One more easter egg: The name that Christopher Tolkien gave to the book of drafts for Fellowship was Shadow of the Past, taken from the chapter that will begin this fun further adventure. If you want another deep dive into the history behind the writing, start there!