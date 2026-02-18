Back in October we shared the news that our friends at Syzygy Forge were going to be bringing us some new items in 2026. They didn’t give many hints about that these items would be – adding to the collectible whisky they already make. But now their first new items have been revealed!

They tell us:

We will be producing three engraved wooden barrel lids: one featuring the primary The Lord of the Rings logo, one The Prancing Pony, and one The Green Dragon. Each design will be limited to 500 pieces, individually numbered on the reverse.

Feast your eyes!

The Prancing Pony and The Green Dragon artwork were designed by none other than Daniel Falconer, whose work at Weta Workshop, and particularly on Peter Jackson’s movies, is of course well known to us all.

Syzygy’s team go on to tell us:

The pieces themselves are quite rustic. They are made from authentic reclaimed whiskey barrels, and hearken to the “Barrels Out of Bond” chapter in The Hobbit, and are well suited for an office, study, or collector’s space.

They’re available for pre-order now. (When visiting Syzygy’s site, you’ll notice they also have a John Howe Collection coming soon! Can’t wait to see that!) And even better news – you can use the code theonering15 to receive 15% off your order! Order yours before they’re gone!