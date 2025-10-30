We’ve heard a rumour – whispers on the wind… And now we’re excited that our good friends at Syzygy Forge have given us the thumbs up to share this news with you: they are making collectibles for Tolkien fans!

Thus far, the folks at Syzygy Forge have been known in Middle-earth fandom for their whiskey – their Green Dragon wheated whiskey comes in a beautiful bottle (seen above). As licensees of Middle-earth Enterprises, however, they’ve just today announced that they have been given the green light to make other high end collectibles.

What these treasures will be remains to be seen; their teaser trailer is giving very little away. Here’s what their press release tells us:

Syzygy Forge Announces Licensing Partnership with Middle-earth EnterprisesTM to Craft High-End

Collectible Knoxville, October 30th, 2025 Syzygy Forge is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the holders of worldwide rights to The HobbitTM and The Lord of the RingsTM literary works by J.R.R. Tolkien. Known for creating high-quality, handcrafted collectibles, Syzygy Forge will bring to life an exclusive line of pieces inspired by Tolkien’s timeless tales. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for fans and collectors, uniting Syzygy Forge’s craftsmanship with the timeless world of Middle-earth. The collection will feature limited-edition statues of iconic characters and faithful reproductions of legendary swords, shields, and armor. Each piece will be

crafted with extraordinary attention to detail. In addition to their core collection, Syzygy will collaborate with acclaimed Tolkien artist John Howe on a dedicated line of collectibles based exclusively on his original illustrations. This series will celebrate Howe’s influential visual legacy, offering collectors an unprecedented opportunity to own sculptural interpretations drawn directly from his vision of Middle-earth. “Bringing Tolkien’s universe to life in a tangible, meaningful way is both an honor and a responsibility we embrace with great passion,” said Jordan Costner, Founder & Creative Director at Syzygy Forge. “These collectibles will be more than just display pieces, they will be heirlooms forged with the same reverence that Tolkien poured into his work.” The first wave of releases, slated to be revealed in 2026, will be officially licensed and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Collectors can sign up for early access and exclusive reveals at www.syzygyforge.com. About Syzygy Forge Syzygy Forge specializes in high-end collectibles inspired by literature, mythology, and fantasy. Known for blending traditional techniques with modern innovation, their work celebrates the stories that shape imaginations around the world. About Middle-earth Enterprises Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of the Embracer Group, holds the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary works The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. With a legacy spanning decades, the company has brought Tolkien’s world to life across film, stage, video games, collectibles, and consumer products through partnerships with leading studios and creative teams, including New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Discovery. Today, Middle-earth Enterprises continues to steward and expand these iconic stories for fans around the globe.

Can’t wait to see what treasures lie in store!