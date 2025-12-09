Section divider

One of the pieces I had been dying to get my order in for, since I saw it at SDCC 2024, was the classic series Boromir. The reason? Well, I fell in love with the choice of the pose and the look of the piece. This is a version I wasn’t sure we’d ever get but was blown away when it happened. When this statue went up for pre-order there were two versions like the recent Legolas statue. You could get the Boromir with 1:4 Horn of Gondor, which was limited to 400 pieces total or you could get the standard classic series. That version is still available for $399 and in-stock. I think this statue is just fantastic with great paint, details, and likeness. I could not be happier to have this in my collection and I hope you will do the same.

