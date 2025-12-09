If prop replicas are your thing, and I know many a collector who that is their focus, then these awesome pieces by the folks at United Cutlery just might be what you’re looking for.

One of my favourite replica weapons I’ve owned was the original Anduril. Now almost 25 years later if you missed out on that version you can snag this beautiful Museum Collection version. This version of Anduril comes with a beautiful plaque, Gondorian banner, and a certificate of authenticity. This awesome piece by UC is in-stock and ready to ship! You can snag it for $599.

If you’re looking to add to your Legolas collection, you can now add his Lothlorien bow. This is very much one of those pieces I think needs to be in a Legolas themed collection and will really pop once it’s in yours. The Lothlorien bow of Legolas is also in-stock and can be snagged for $469.

Now, if bad guys are your thing. Especially a certain dark lord who may have a thing for one rings then this next piece is for you. This is another museum collection piece so you’re getting all the similar goodies you would get with the Andruil sword only themed for Sauron himself. Sauron’s helm is in-stock as well and ready to ship for $499. Fun note this helm is leather lined so you just might be able to wear it.