Today our friends at Weta Workshop launched another fantastic looking 1:6 statue from The Lord of the Rings. If you’re a fan of Legolas Greenleaf then today is your day, as he joins the classic series.

Fans have a chance to pre-order him two ways as of this post. The first is the first 800 orders get a 1:4 metal replica of his knives. This effectively makes the first 800 made a limited edition version. If you decide you just want the statue iteself that will go up for pre-order once these first 800 have sold.

Both versions are available for pre-order for $399, and will ship in the first quarter of next year.

If you’re a fan if the mini statue line we’ve also got two great announcements for you. Our friend Jed Brophy, who as you know has played many a Middle-earth role, has finally had a statue of one of his characters from The Lord of the Rings made. You can now pre-order the mini Sharku on Warg for $179.

If mini environments are your thing, then you will want to add the mini Zirakzigil to your collection for $99. Both of these are due to ship in the first quarter of 2026.