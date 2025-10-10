Greetings, Ringers! New York Comic Con 2025 is underway, and as ever TheOneRing.net is delighted to be back. It’s always the best of times, when we get to hang out with our fellow fans.

On the show floor, our good friends at Geek Orthodox are back at Booth 1570. You definitely will want to see the stunning stained glass and window clings on sale there – some incredible new designs are being revealed! AND once again TheOneRing.net’s t-shirt is also available there! Last chance to pick up the 2025 design Prancing Pony Club! Once the convention ends, this exclusive edition disappears forever. So swing by booth 1570 and treat yourself! (It’s more glittery than the image below shows!)

Prancing Pony Club sdcc

As usual, we are hosting our annual geekfest party tonight – and it’s very nearly sold out. Just a few tickets remain; can’t wait to see folks there. We have some amazing giveaways thanks to our friends at Oscha, Syzygy Forge, Shire Post Mint, Sideshow, and more. And we’re thrilled that our party this year is sponsored by Middle-earth Enterprises. We’re going to eat, drink, and be the Hobbit of our choice!

Hope to see you in the Big Apple!