In this review/unboxing I try something different as we take a look at the very cool figures from Diamond Select Toys. These awesome figures come with 16 points of articulation and a price tag of $30. They do a great job of capturing some awesome details and likenesses of Frodo, Merry, and Pippin. I think if you’re a hardcore collector you will want some of these in your collection for sure, and if you collected the Toy Biz line they’re a must.