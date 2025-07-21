Section divider

Little is said about the 111th birthday cake of Bilbo Baggins, but the cake we see in The Fellowship of the Ring is emblazoned in many viewers’ minds. While this special-occasion hobbit cake isn’t an exact replica of the one in the film, it is more than suitable for any event of special magnificence! Multi-step recipes can feel quite intimidating at first, but in this episode, Kili walks you through each step of the way and shows you her tips and tricks. The end result is as delicious as it is beautiful.

The recipe is from Under A Tin Roof baker Kayla Lobermeier and can be found in her Cottagecore Baking Book.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.

