It’s that time of year again… awards season has begun! Many craft guilds and other award organizations have been busy honoring the best in film and television of 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has received several nominations and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has received 1 as well. Here’s the current breakdown of nominations with ceremonies to be held soon:

23rd Annual Visual Effects Society Awards – ceremony to be held Feb. 11

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power: “Eldest”

Jason Smith, Tim Keene, Ann Podlozny, Ara Khanikian, Ryan Conder

Outstanding Environment in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die” – Eregion

Yordan Petrov, Bertrand Cabrol, Lea Desrozier, Karan Dhandha

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic, or Real-Time Project

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Shadow and Flame” – Balrog Fire and Collapsing Cliff

Koen Hofmeester, Miguel Perez Senent, Miguel Santana da Silva, Billy Copley

6th Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards – ceremony to be held on Feb. 12

Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production

Bear McCreary, “Old Tom Bombadil”

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

Bear McCreary

29th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

One Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: “Shadow and Flame”

Production Designer: Kristian Milsted – View the design presentation

12th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards – ceremony to be held Feb. 15

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks

72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards – ceremony to be held Feb. 23

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die”

Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Barker, Glenn Freemantle MPSE; Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Robert Malone, Nick Freemantle, Dayo James; Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emilie O’Connor; Supervising Foley Editor: Glen Gathard; Foley Editor: Paolo Pavesi; Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Doomed to Die”

Music Editors: Jason Smith MPSE, Michael Baber

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok, Matt Stutter MPSE; Sound Designer: David Farmer MPSE; Sound Effects Editor: Hayden Collow, Alexis Feodoroff; Dialogue Editor: Dmitry Novikov MPSE; Foley Editors: Michael Donaldson, Craig Tomlinson; Foley Artist: Simon Riley

And here are other nominations received:

27th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Excellence in Sci-fi/Fantasy Television

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Doomed to Die

Co-Costume Designer: Luca Mosca, CDG; Co-Costume Designer: Katherine Burchill; Co-Costume Designer: Libby Dempster

52nd Saturn Awards

Best Fantasy Television Series

Congratulations to all the hard working crew on both productions.