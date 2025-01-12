We’re thrilled to announce a new partnership between TheOneRing.net and the amazing folks at Signum Studios; and to let you know about an imminent project which you can support! Here’s our official press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 11, 2025

TheOneRing.net Partners with Signum Studios to Bring Deep-Dive Fan Content to Audiences Worldwide

For 25 years, TheOneRing.net has been a beacon for Tolkien fans — celebrating the Professor’s works with authenticity, community spirit, and a passion for well-researched stories. Today, we’re delighted to announce a new partnership with Signum Studios, known for producing in-depth, academically informed content that resonates with dedicated fandoms everywhere.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Signum Studios,” says Chris Pirrotta, Co-Owner of TheOneRing.net. “Both of our teams share a commitment to creating thoughtful, inspiring projects that honor Tolkien’s vision and bring fans closer together. We can’t wait to see where this journey leads.”

Corey Olsen, President of Signum University (of which Signum Studios is the production branch), says, “Signum University has always admired the passion of the TORn community, and we are tremendously excited by what lies ahead!”

A Deep Dive Into Middle-earth: Rings & Realms: The War of the Rohirrim

A project that celebrates just this type of collaboration is a Kickstarter campaign for “Rings & Realms: The War of the Rohirrim.” This documentary-style production channels the beloved “appendices” spirit by exploring the anime feature film about Helm Hammerhand and the origins of Helm’s Deep. This documentary is helmed (pun intended!) by the creative minds at Signum Studios — including Dr. Corey Olsen (widely known as “The Tolkien Professor”) and Dr. Maggie Parke (Studio Director and adaptation specialist) — and will also feature TheOneRing.net’s own greendragon (Kirsten Cairns) as part of the team.

Dr Corey Olsen and Dr Maggie Parke of Signum Studios

• Thoughtful Exploration: The Rings & Realms crew merges scholarly insights with fan-oriented storytelling, aiming to offer a deeper understanding of Tolkien’s lore.

• Community Engagement: Backers gain behind-the-scenes access, Q&A sessions, and even set visits — keeping our vibrant fan community at the heart every step of the way.

• Authentic Fan Spirit: True to TORn’s legacy, this project will invite fans to explore Middle-earth in a welcoming, celebratory way.

By supporting Rings & Realms, you’ll help us continue our mission of bringing richly researched, entertaining Tolkien content to audiences around the globe. Whether you’re a long-time TORn community member or new to TheOneRing.net, we invite you to be part of this exciting new venture.

How You Can Support

Visit our Kickstarter page to learn more about Rings & Realms: The War of the Rohirrim, pledge your support, and explore the rewards we’ve lined up for you. But hurry! The Kickstarter campaign closes at 7pm ET on Monday 13th January. With your help, we can continue celebrating Tolkien’s world — together.

About TheOneRing.net

Since 1999, TheOneRing.net has been a welcoming home for Tolkien fans, uniting a global community that embraces the spirit of exploration, discussion, and fellowship inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s works.

About Signum Studios

Signum Studios specializes in fan-focused, academically grounded media productions. Their goal is to bring beloved fictional worlds to life through engaging storytelling and thorough research — offering a fresh perspective for fans everywhere.