Father Christmas and North Polar Bear – J.R.R. Tolkien

It’s that most wonderful time of the year again! If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for your favourite Tolkien fan, you’ve come to the right place. The staff of TheOneRing.net have put together a list of our favourite items of the year, with price points for every budget.

From our Fellowship to yours, TheOneRing.net would like to wish you all a peaceful and happy holiday season.

Please note, unless otherwise indicated, all prices are in US Dollars.

Staffer Wee Tanya recommends McFarlane’s $19.99 War of the Rohirrim figurines, for the LOTR Collector in your life.

Helm Hammerhand Wulf

If you are also a collector of action figures based on the Peter Jackson LOTR franchise, I am happy to share that McFarlane Toys has a set of licensed figures for War of the Rohirrim, including Hera, Helm, and Wulf, and a few others. The figures are 4″ tall with six articulation points (neck, shoulders, hips, knees), and nicely detailed.

Kelvarhin recommends John Howe’s beautiful 2025 Tolkien Calendar, with images from The History of Middle-earth for $16.99.

If you’re a lover of Tolkien Calendars, like me, this is a must have for the coming year. Featuring images from the Three Ages of Middle-earth, it’s the perfect gift for all Tolkien fans.

Demothenes recommends The Art of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim by Daniel Falconer, $50.00 from Harper Collins.

A comprehensive, large-format hardcover offering unparalleled insight into the making of The War of the Rohirrim, and the complete creative journey from concept to finished film told by the artists and filmmakers themselves. Written and compiled by Daniel Falconer, conceptual artist at the Academy Award-winning design studio, Weta Workshop, this indispensable book chronicles the stunning conception and design of the world of Middle-earth in Kenji Kaimyama’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

If it’s Middle-earth clothing you’re after, Garfeimao suggests you check out the range from Hot Topic and Her Universe.

If it’s poetry your Tolkien fan loves, she recommends The Collected Poems of J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Collected Poems of J.R.R. Tolkien

Our wonderful greendragon has a dragon’s hoard of suggestions, with something special for every Tolkien fan!

If you’re looking to adorn your own cosy hobbit hole with some authentic stained glass, look no further! Ian Leino of Geek Orthodox is an incredible artist, and his stained glass pieces are amazing. Even better – he also makes very high quality window cling versions of his stained glass, for those whose budget doesn’t quite stretch to an actual glass piece. He has some stunning designs from multiple fandoms; but of course his Middle-earth piece are my favourites!

The holidays are traditionally a time to eat, drink and be like Merry… But even if you’re not a consumer of alcohol, the collectible spirits from the good folks at Syzyrgy Forge are worth having just for the beautiful bottle. Check out their Green Dragon whiskey. If you DO enjoy a tipple, you may need to buy two bottles – one to drink, and one to keep unopened. Look out for their Gandalf and the Balrog design coming next…

This one is really for folks who have an outdoor space to adorn – though as an apartment dweller in a city, I’m trying to work out how to display my ‘Green Dragon’ sign indoors. The folks at Metalbird create extraordinary silhouette signs, which can be attached to a fence post or tree trunk. Their original creations were – as you might expect – metal birds, but now they’ve ‘branched out’ (ha, see what I did there?) and collaborated with Weta to create Lord of the Rings pieces. Choose from Gwaihir (with a tiny Gandalf passenger), a Balrog, the Witch-king on his Fell Beast, or the Green Dragon pub sign. All beautiful; but of course I have a clear favourite…

Bring the atmosphere of Middle-earth into your home this festive season, with the incredible immersive soundscapes from Jordan Rannells. His latest creation is for The Hobbit: you can use it as an accompaniment for reading the book, or sync it with the official audiobook to get an amazing, immersive audio experience. Better yet, you can get a discount with a special code (TORN25) for TORn friends!

If you want something stunning to adorn your walls, look no further than Zewood’s wonderful clocks and maps. We’ve discovered this company recently, as they acquired a license to create Middle-earth pieces. They tell us:

The maps are available in three sizes, ranging from 10 to 29 inches in width, and three color schemes that can easily fit any interior. It can help you fully immerse yourself in the Middle-earth world: explore the routes of key characters, admire the sights, and stop at the places of decisive epic events. The scent of wood and the depth of glass – all this makes the Zewood map a memorable gift for true Tolkien fans and everyone who appreciates the aesthetics of unique pieces of art. The map can also be engraved with a special phrase, favorite quote, or a name, making the gift even more personalized.

The good folks at Shire Post Mint have some beautiful pieces, including new ones released for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. If you’re looking for jewelry for someone, how about their brass Stallion necklace? Their treasures are all high quality, but priced very reasonably; and they have a sale going on this weekend only!

Of course our friends at Oscha have many gorgeous goodies, from throws and blankets, to clothing, drinkware, and even yoga mats! Beware, a visit to their website can be hard on the wallet, as you may find yourself saying, ‘We wantsss it all, precious…’ But the good news is, they have a special offer – THIS WEEKEND ONLY. They are calling it ‘Thank You Friday’ – to thank people for choosing to shop with a small, ethically conscious business. From 10am Thursday 28th Nov – to 10am (UK time) Tuesday 3rd Dec, at the Oscha Slings website, you can get:

£10 off if you spend £100

£20 off if you spend £150

£30 off if you spend £200

They are also offering 10% off at their Clothing Site, Middle-earth Clothing; while their Middle-earth Yoga store has a Black Friday sale of its own going on.

Here are a few of their own staffers’ personal favourites:

Realm of Middle Earth Indigo Mug: If you are looking for the perfect middle earth map coffee mug, this is for you. Crafted in bone china, these high quality mugs are made by a family business in Staffordshire, UK. It features beautiful touches on the handle and inside.

Misty Mountains Astralis Scarf Loop & cowl: The peaks of the Misty Mountains glow in gold against a fade of burgundy on this beautiful lightweight and shimmery scarf. Woven with luxurious Mercerised Egyptian Mako cotton and ethically made in the UK, it’ll make a truly special gift this season.

Doors of Durin Ithildin Yoga Mat: Whether you’re mastering your Warrior pose or simply meditating, this mat is the perfect blend of fandom and functionality—a thoughtful gift for Lord of the Rings fans. Crafted for eco-conscious adventurers, these mats are biodegradable, PVC-free, and non-toxic, offering a high performance experience.

Tree of Gondor Hoodie: A thoughtful gift for Tolkien enthusiasts. Featuring the iconic white tree emblem, this hoodie is a must-have for Lord of the Rings fans. Made from 100% organic cotton, it’s soft and breathable, perfect for any adventure.

And finally – we’ve saved the best till last… ! There is just a HANDFUL of TORn’s 25th Anniversary mug available to order for the holidays! This is the absolute last chance to grab one of these beautiful mugs, as we come to the end of this anniversary year; so if you missed it when it was available earlier this year, (or if you want another in case you break the first one you ordered), you’ll definitely want to place your order! We’ll add the link for that order here, as soon as we have it. It’s the perfect gift for any follower of TORn or lover of Tolkien. Happy Holidays!