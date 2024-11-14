If you’re in the UK, this is for you! On Friday November 29 at 14:00 GMT, you can be present for a conversation with Philippa.

Other Minds and Hands: A conversation with Philippa Boyens is free to attend and will take place at Merton College, University of Oxford. Phillipa will be interviewed by Grace Khuri and other other members of the Oxford Tolkien Network: Giuseppe Pezzini, Mark Atherton, Stuart Lee, Catherine McIlwaine.

Philippa Boyens is the co-writer of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning trilogy The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and writer and producer of the highly anticipated animated feature film The War of the Rohirrim, which releases this December 13. TheOneRing.net has interviewed Philippa multiple times, and her interviews are always interesting and insightful, and who knows, she might reveal inside information about the new film. A recent interview with TORN staffer Demosthenes about The War of the Rohirrim can be read here: https://bit.ly/40Op82O

The event is organised by the Oxford Tolkien Network and Merton College. For more information and tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/other-minds-and-hands-a-conversation-with-philippa-boyens-tickets-1077613042619