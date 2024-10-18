Greetings, Ringers! New York Comic Con 2024 is in full swing, and TheOneRing.net is excited to be part of the Middle-earth magic once again. With the revitalized interest in our favorite author’s legendarium, this year’s convention is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for Tolkien fans – and we’ve got a lot to share!

First, if you are at NYCC, get yourself to Geek Orthodox, Booth 1570. You won’t want to miss the incredible stained glass art and t-shirts on sale there. AND that’s where you can pick up TheOneRing.net’s Gollum/Smeagol 2024 T-shirt. This original TORn design features everyone’s favorite dual-natured (former) Hobbit, with the slogan: “We Wantsss Your Vote, Precious”. It’s the perfect tongue-in-cheek nod to this year’s presidential race – show your allegiance! And here’s the thing: this shirt is leaving now and never coming back… That’s right— NYCC is your last chance to get your hands on it! Once the convention ends, this exclusive edition disappears forever. (Sorry, we are not selling the shirt online).

Beyond the merch, we’re excited for everyone to experience Warner Brothers’ showcase of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the epic animated movie releasing in the US on December 13th. The good news is that the Friday 11 am panel will will be live-streamed! Make sure to tune into YouTube and official channels to watch along.

And speaking of The War of the Rohirrim, our party celebrating the movie is sold out! We can’t wait to see those lucky Ringers who snagged a ticket for tonight. We’ve got some great swag for attendees, and some exclusive opportunities to walk away with great stuff from MetalBird, Oscha, Syzyrgy Forge, Shire Post Mint, Sideshow, and The Lord of the Rings in Concert.

Whether you’re at the convention or following along online, keep an eye out for all the LOTR fun. And don’t forget to stop by Booth 1570 to grab your exclusive shirt—you’ll wantsss it!

See you at NYCC, preciousss!