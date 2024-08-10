San Diego Comic Con International has long hosted TheOneRing.net and our friends through various panels, booths, and events. While you can read the full run down here, you can now also join Kili for a glimpse of the goings on at the TORn booth on Saturday and Sunday in the latest episode of Happy Hobbit. It’s an honor for TheOneRing to host such esteemed guests as actor Jed Brophy, composer Bear McCreary, Tea with Tolkien, Nerd of the Rings, and several other Tolkien content creators, all of whom make appearances in the below video. Also not to be missed are the fabulous cosplayers from near and far, Gollum/Smeagol running for President, and the breath-taking artwork of VanderStelt Studios!

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.