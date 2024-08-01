Earlier this year, toy manufacturer Funko released a series of The Lord of the Rings figures in its ‘Bitty POP!’ format. Today they announced the expansion of this line to create a ‘Bittyverse’. The manufacturers say, ‘A refreshing extension of the core Bitty POP! line, Bittyverse focuses on enhancing the playability of the miniature Funko products by inviting fans to mix and match with new, IP-driven Rides, Towns and Displays.’ In The Lord of the Rings line, this means their Frodo Baggins figure gets his own Hobbit hole.

Part of the ‘Bitty POP Town’ range, the Hobbit hole is released today and retails for $9.99. Official details:

Your favorite The Lord of the Rings POP! collectibles have been shrunk into Bitty POP! collectibles. Expand your collection with Bitty POP! Town Frodo Baggins™ with the Ring and the Shire! Bitty POP! figure is packaged in a hard acrylic display case with a detachable bottom lid. The detachable bottom lid doubles as an acrylic base, to which the Bitty POP! figure is adhered. Remove this exclusive Bitty POP! Frodo Baggins™ from his display case so he can step inside the Bitty POP! Town The Shire! Vinyl figures are approximately 0.9 and 2-inches tall.

A bit more information about the Bittyverse, from Funko’s press release:

Taking the tiny figures to the next level of play, Bitty POP! Rides let fans take new Bittys on the “open” road with IP-specific Rides. Fans can also utilize new releases to drive into Bitty POP! Towns, which offer a variety of iconic IP-inspired buildings and locations. Each Town comes with a related Bitty POP! and case that can be placed within the Town. The latest releases allow fans to create endless combinations and run wild with their imaginations as they have the opportunity to place any Bitty POP! in a Bitty Ride or Town!

Funko POP! collectors will be delighted by these adorable additions to the Bittyverse. We wonder if eventually Frodo will get his own Bill the Pony ‘Bitty POP! Ride’…?