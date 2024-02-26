Section divider

Toy manufacturer Funko is set to release a new The Lord of the Rings series of its distinctive vinyl figures in “Bitty Pop!” format. The teeny, 22.225mm-tall figures (that’s 7/8in) will come in four different series of four and are currently listed as “notify me” on the Funko site.

Series 1: Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, Gollum, plus a mystery figure.

Series 2: Galadriel, Legolas, Gimli, plus a mystery figure.

Series 3: Samwise Gamgee, Pippin Took, Merry Brandybuck, plus a mystery figure.

Series 4: Witch King, Dunharrow King, Lurtz, plus a mystery figure.

The mystery Bitty Pops! included in each box are Aragorn, and Nazgul (listed as “Rare (1/3)”), and Boromir, and Saruman (listed as “Hyper Rare (1/6)”). Yes, that opens up the possibility of getting a duplicate figure. Just so you know.

Bitty Pops! come packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. The bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! figures are adhered. You can also sort and arrange Bitty Pops! with a display case that’s included in the box.

Source: email correspondence, 42west.net

Lord of the Rings "bitty pop!" Funkpops

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2024 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.