Toy manufacturer Funko is set to release a new The Lord of the Rings series of its distinctive vinyl figures in “Bitty Pop!” format. The teeny, 22.225mm-tall figures (that’s 7/8in) will come in four different series of four and are currently listed as “notify me” on the Funko site.

Series 1: Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, Gollum, plus a mystery figure.

Series 2: Galadriel, Legolas, Gimli, plus a mystery figure.

Series 3: Samwise Gamgee, Pippin Took, Merry Brandybuck, plus a mystery figure.

Series 4: Witch King, Dunharrow King, Lurtz, plus a mystery figure.

The mystery Bitty Pops! included in each box are Aragorn, and Nazgul (listed as “Rare (1/3)”), and Boromir, and Saruman (listed as “Hyper Rare (1/6)”). Yes, that opens up the possibility of getting a duplicate figure. Just so you know.

Bitty Pops! come packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. The bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! figures are adhered. You can also sort and arrange Bitty Pops! with a display case that’s included in the box.

Source: email correspondence, 42west.net