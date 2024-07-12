Floodgates of new information, set visits, character reveals, and new details from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, while The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim gets official art books.

For easy reading, here are links to all the new set visit articles released this week, and the primary new details each one offers. Check out the first batch of articles from Monday’s posts earlier this week – and if you want to potentially get spoiled, learn about the most recent Spy Report leaks for S2 here and here and here.

Cirdan the Shipwright in The Rings of Power, played by Ben Daniels

Den Of Geek

Part 1: Big muddy battled between orcs and elves in the first set visit from April 2023.

Part 2: Numenor and the set up for “a civil war and a battle of ideologies… helped by how much the 360° set, which is an unusual luxury on a TV show, feels like a live theatre on the day of shooting.”

Part 3: Showrunners speak on Making Rings, and how many we may see in S2

Nerdist

Part 1: How S2 opens and the connections between Adar and Galadriel

Part 2: Círdan the Shipwright revealed, and how his boathouse was the first set built. EW and IGN also unveiled.

Part 3: Showrunners speak on Sauron’s influence, Stranger’s identity, and pace of production.

BONUS: Photo gallery for S2 including Durin’s folk

Black Girl Nerds

Part 1: Arondir exclusive pic and how S2 was written before S1 in “8 things we learned”

Part 2: Set visit details the new make up and prosthetics team hired for S2’s U.K. shoot

Part 3: Exclusive interview with Cynthia Addai-Robinson on Queen Miriel’s blindness

IGN

Part 1: 50 new details we learned on set for Rings of Power S2

Part 2: Trying to get the showrunners to reveal who the Stranger is

BONUS: Exclusive reveal of Estrid, a new love interest for Isildur

Christian Post

Part 1: On fierce love of the dwarves, nihilism, and stories of redemption, during their set visit

Collider

Part 1: How audience response is shaping Rings of Power, “we read everything fans write” about the show.

Part 2: Showrunners “weigh in” on the mystery box they created around the Stranger Meteor Man.

Part 3: Pics & details about the primary story of S2 – Annatar & Celebrimbor

Part 4: Long in-depth interview with Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Miriel) on how villains are the main protagonists of S2

TV Insider (part of TV Guide)

Part 1: Set visits and interviews confirm S2 is all about the villians

IMDb

VIDEO: Amazon-owned IMDb posted a video interview with Sophia Nomvete about singing as Disa.

LOTR Musical is coming to NZ

Speaking of singing, announced this week: Auckland will be hosting the incredibly fun, well-reviewed stage musical adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. Details for the November 2024 performances here.

STRIDER/ARAGORN (Aaron Sidwell); Photography Pamela Raith

SDCC 2024 activations revealed around LOTR

TORN Tuesday revealed all the Lord of the Rings activities (that we know of!) coming to Comic-con in a couple weeks, including 3 panels, a bigger exhibit hall booth, 4 new officially licensed t-shirts, and 2 parties for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. More details coming soon on how to get tickets. In the meantime, you can chat with fans who are already coordinating lines, queuing and hotel-sharing in TheOneRing Discord here.

War of the Rohirrim announces first merch!

This week the biggest Anime Expo in the USA, held every July 4 weekend in Los Angeles, debuted a new image from the anime LOTR film featuring Hera riding on a horse.

The Tolkien Estate publishers also announced a pair of art books for The War of the Rohirrim. A coloring book, and an in-depth “Visual Companion” book showing the creative development of the movie. This is the first time we are seeing a snow troll for the movie! Pre-order on Amazon or your local bookstore.