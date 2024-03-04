Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have already begun developing Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The writers’ room has not yet been gathered, but Payne and McKay have “started to break the initial story outline” for Season 3, according to Amazon.

Based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, the Amazon Prime Video series focuses on events that take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth. Filming has wrapped on Season 2 of the show, and the release date has been confirmed as later in 2024, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

The all female slate of directors for Season 2 includes: Charlotte Brändström (4 episodes), who directed episodes 6 and 7 on Season 1 of The Rings of Power; Sanaa Hamri (2 episodes), director of Wheel of Time Season 2; and Louise Hooper (2 epsisodes), who has directed episodes of The Sandman and The Witcher.

Season 2 Directors (L to R): Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, Louise Hooper

Season 2 is expected to feature many returning cast members from Season 1, including Morfydd Clarke as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, and Charlie Vickers as Sauron, among others. There is an extensive list of newcomers to the show including some well-known actors such as Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (James Bond), and Tanya Moodie (Star Wars).

New Season 2 actors (L to R): Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, Tanya Moodie

Though we’ve already seen the three Elven rings forged, a likely focus of Season 2 will be the creation of the remaining twenty rings that Tolkien’s famous poem mentions, along with the subsequent war that Sauron brings to Eregion in order to reclaim them.

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne –JRR Tolkien

Personally, I’m hoping we get to see some of the early days of the Nazgûl, or in the common tongue, the Ringwraiths, in Season 2. The Men, to whom Sauron gave the Nine Rings along with promises of power and immortality, would have interesting story arcs to watch as they succumb to the power of the Rings and become wraiths.

If not in Season 2, perhaps we will get to see the creation of the Ringwraiths in one of the later seasons. It has been confirmed that McKay and Payne have signed a new three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios, ostensibly to create the remainder of the five seasons of The Rings of Power that Amazon initially announced. The new deal has the two showrunners developing projects at Amazon MGM through 10:40 PM Productions, McKay and Payne’s own production company.

Production on future seasons of the“The Rings of Power” will take place at a new purpose-built facility on the outskirts of London. Amazon inked a multi-million-dollar long-term contract with Shepperton Studios to create the new space destined for “original TV series and movie productions”, the studios’ owner Pinewood Group said in a statement. The new facility will include nine sound stages, workshop and office spaces, comprising about 450-thousand square feet. Shepperton will be the second largest studios in the world with the new addition.