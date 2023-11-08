We come to it at last… Having celebrated the 20th anniversaries of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers movies, NZ Post are now marking that same milestone for the third and final film in the trilogy. Some stunning new stamps are available now, with coins due to ship closer to the holidays.

Here’s what their press release tells us:

NZ Post releases final The Lord of the Rings trilogy stamp and coin collection

NZ Post is proud to release special edition stamps, coins and limited-edition prints to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. To be released November 1st by NZ Post, this is the third, and final, of three 20th anniversary collections –

having previously released issues commemorating The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables, Antony Harris says, “Like the previous two special edition releases, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King will be just as popular among Kiwis and international collectors. “There will be a lot of interest from around Aotearoa, New Zealand, and the world, as this collection marks the final milestone in the history of such an iconic series of films,” Harris said. “The previous two stamp releases have sold across the globe like nothing we had ever seen before.” The Lord of the Rings is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by British author J.R.R Tolkien. Harris said, with only eight weeks until Christmas, any items from this final release would make an ideal gift – especially for family and friends living overseas. The special edition stamps, coins and prints are being released in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The artist behind the stamps and pins is New Zealander Sacha Lees, who began her career at Wētā Workshop working on The Lord of the Rings trilogy as an illustrator, creature designer and airbrush and concept artist. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 20th Anniversary stamps will be released on Wednesday 1 November 2023. To order and read about the collection visit collectables.nzpost.co.nz

Once again, these products from NZ Post are stunning. The eagle (or elf!) eyed among you may notice that these stamps also contain ‘hidden messages’ – keys lines from the movies, somewhere in each image. The coins are equally beautiful; you can see the Beacons and Meduseld ones below. There is also a Gondor coin, and one showing Gandalf crowning Aragorn, the returned king. See these, and take a closer looks at all these fabulous pieces, by visiting NZ Post’s website now.