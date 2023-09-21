In February of this year, we saw performances at Radio City Music Hall of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, with live orchestral accompaniment. It has been announced today that February 2024 will see The Two Towers getting the same treatment – and having last time sold out their two dates, and added two more, this time they’re starting with four opportunities to attend. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow; but here at TORn we have an exclusive presale code for you, so you can claim your tickets today!

February 14 through 17, 2024, 8pm each night, fans can enjoy Peter Jackson’s The Two Towers back on the big screen, with 238 musicians playing and singing along. To claim your tickets before they go on general sale tomorrow, click here, and use the code TORTWO.

The Return of the King is the one movie of the trilogy which was not part of the original performances with orchestra at Radio City Music Hall; fingers crossed for 2025! Meanwhile, read the press release about the upcoming The Two Towers performances, below – and snap up those tickets while you can!

21st Anniversary Concert THE LORD OF THE RINGS: The Two Towers In Concert

Academy Award Winner HOWARD SHORE’S Score Performed Live to the Epic Motion Picture

SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, CHORUS, SOLOISTS

Ludwig Wicki, Conductor

238 MUSICIANS ONSTAGE BENEATH A 60-FOOT SCREEN

Radio City Music Hall, New York FEBRUARY 14-17, 2024

NEW YORK, NY — Celebrating the 21st anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Academy award winner Howard Shore’s score will be presented live, in concert. Experience the epic motion picture and its legendary score at the historic Radio City Music Hall, beneath a 60-foot screen accompanied by 238 musicians, including symphony orchestra, chorus and soloists, this coming February 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2024. After four nights of standing ovations at Radio City Music Hall in February 2023, and an ongoing international tour, The Lord of the Rings, In Concert, will be reuniting the Fellowship for the second installment – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The 2024 concerts will mark the return of The Two Towers, In Concert, to NYC for the first time since its sold out run in 2015. The live performances of Howard Shore’s score of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, In Concert, are unmatched in the movie-going experience – the iconic and ethereal score having been voted No .1 in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023. The Two Towers, In Concert, is represented by CAMI Music, who is partnering with Bowery Presents to bring these performances to life at Radio City Music Hall. The Two Towers, In Concert, will be conducted by Ludwig Wicki, who was the inaugural conductor of The Two Towers, In Concert, and specializes in bringing films and their scores to life. Orchestra, soloists, and chorus for the 2024 performances at Radio City Music Hall will be announced at a later date. The epic film trilogy The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), The Return of the King (2003) – directed by Peter Jackson and based on the beloved J.R.R. Tolkien novel became an international phenomenon. Released by New Line Cinema, the trilogy is among the highest earning films of all time and won a total of 17 Academy Awards. Howard Shore was honored with Academy Awards for Original Score for The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and The Return of the King (2003), and for Original Song for Into the West, featured in The Return of the King (2003). Howard Shore commented on the return of The Two Towers, In Concert to New York City: “The concerts on February 14th through 17th , 2024 will bring Maestro Ludwig Wicki back to NYC’s historic Radio City Music Hall leading a symphony orchestra, chorus, and soloists. Based in the city of Lucerne, Switzerland, where we first began performing the complete score to the theatrical version of the films in 2008, Maestro Wicki is the foremost conductor of this score-to-film concert. Over the years he has worked to perfect this music and his precision, detail and supreme musicianship will be on display at Radio City. I am so very happy to have The Two Towers return to New York.”

Tickets will be on sale from 10am tomorrow – but are available to TORn's followers NOW, with the code TORTWO. Get yours here!