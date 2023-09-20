Section divider

Artist and friend of TORn Jerry Vanderstelt had the amazing Salvation at Mount Doom Master Collection piece by Weta Workshop on display at his booth, during San Diego Comic-Con 2023. If you’re like me and were blown away by that statue, then I bet you were equally as blown away by Jerry’s Salvation at Mount Doom print, which takes that moment and renders it in an amazing art piece.

Jerry as usual knocked it out of the park with this print, and even though I won’t be owning the Master Collection piece from Weta Workshop, the art print will be taking a spot in my collection. You can get this print right now – but the amounts available are limited, so don’t delay! The price of this beautiful print is between $85-$530, depending on what size you get.

