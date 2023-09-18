Section divider

There are just 48 hours left for the pre-order window for the amazing Fountain Guard of the White Tree Premium Statue that our friends at Weta Workshop showed off during San Diego Comic-Con 2023. If you’re like me and didn’t think you’d ever be able to get this piece, don’t wait – because this one is going to be a hard one to track down later. This outstanding collectible comes in with a price of $899 and will be shipping during quarter one of next year. If you decide that the guard is all you want then you can go with the classic series Fountain Guard. Collectors can snag this version for $399, with it also shipping in quarter one of next year.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2023 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.