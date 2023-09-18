There are just 48 hours left for the pre-order window for the amazing Fountain Guard of the White Tree Premium Statue that our friends at Weta Workshop showed off during San Diego Comic-Con 2023. If you’re like me and didn’t think you’d ever be able to get this piece, don’t wait – because this one is going to be a hard one to track down later. This outstanding collectible comes in with a price of $899 and will be shipping during quarter one of next year. If you decide that the guard is all you want then you can go with the classic series Fountain Guard. Collectors can snag this version for $399, with it also shipping in quarter one of next year.