The awesome folks at Asmus Toys sent us the very cool Gollum and Smeagol Luxury Edition 2-figure set to check out.

This set gives you multiple arms, legs, hands, and goodies so that you can create the way you want your two figures to look when displaying them. That to me is just the cherry on top of things when it comes to this set because the Gollum and Smeagol figures are so well done. You can get this set from Asmus Toys directly or from our Friends at Sideshow Collectibles.