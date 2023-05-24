It’s an exciting time for Middle-earth fans who are gamers, as rumours and discussion abound of possible future video games. But forget what may come in the future: Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is here! Release day for this long-expected game is tomorrow, May 25th; and the good folks at Daedalic have given TORn an exclusive video to share, in anticipation!

Some of the designers behind the game discuss level design, diving deeper and giving insight into the world building process. Take a look:

Yesterday Daedalic released another video, looking at the music of the video game; and TORn’s friend @nerdoftherings1 is showing exclusive game play footage later today. All to whet the appetite for this incredible game; coming tomorrow!