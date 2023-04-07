Feast your eyes on the new gameplay trailer for the free-to-play mobile game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth – coming May 10th.

Here’s the official press release, from our friends at EA Mobile:

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth™

Set for May 10 Release, Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Pre-Registration Available Now, Full Launch on iOS and Android on May 10, 2023

EA and Capital Games, experts in RPG mobile gaming based on beloved franchises, announced the upcoming launch date for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, releasing a new gameplay trailer in celebration of the news. The latest video provides an extended look at the turn-based strategy combat for the free-to-download mobile RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit works by J.R.R. Tolkien. The game will be launching on May 10, 2023 on Apple devices via iOS and Android-based mobile devices, but fans and players can pre-register now.

Showcasing the first official gameplay footage for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth since the game’s reveal last year, the trailer gives fans and mobile game players a sneak peak into a stylized realism art style. Wanderers, warriors, wizards, and others show how the game leans on the existing lore to capture the essence of The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit; creating new stories from the Tolkien universe while also expanding it to create a more diverse and inclusive Middle-earth. The video also demonstrates Story, PVP, and other gameplay modes.

Pre-registration for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is currently open here for players looking to be the first to know more about the upcoming launch, receive behind-the-scenes content, exclusive offers, and more!

As the player discovers a mysteriously abandoned new Ring of Power, visions of their potential journey flash before our eyes – battles and adventures feature beloved and classic characters. Glimpses of the player menus detail hero preparation, team building, and exciting campaign selections. Customization, leveling, the turn-based combat, and much more is in store.

More on The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth:

The upcoming mobile game from EA Mobile and Capital Games will present new ways for fans and new players alike to experience beloved elements of the IP while creating their own novel experiences comes via the re-imagined “styled realism” The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth art style – highlighting the animated, fantastical and magical elements of our characters and world while remaining grounded in reality; and also allowing players to experience the stories “between the lines” of the original canon to expand on Tolkien’s texts.

Includes optional in-game purchases (includes random items). © 2023 MEE. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth, The Lord of the Rings, the Hobbit and the characters, items, events, and places therein are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license to EA.