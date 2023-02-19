The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been honored with 5 awards from the Visual Effects Society and the Art Directors Guild, who both announced their award winners this past week.

Rings of Power won 3 awards at the 21st annual VES Awards:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”

Jason Smith, Ron Ames, Nigel Sumner, Tom Proctor, Dean Clarke

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”, “Water and Magma”

Rick Hankins, Aron Bonar, Branko Grujcic, Laurent Kermel

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”, “Númenor City”

Dan Wheaton, Nico Delbecq, Dan Letarte, Julien Gauthier

The Art Directors Guild handed our their awards last night and Rings of Power won in the two categories the show was nominated for:

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”

Ramsey Avery

COMMERCIALS

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Title Announcement”

Brian Branstetter

Congratulations to the talented and hard-working artists of Rings of Power who were honored by their guilds!