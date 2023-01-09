More guild award nominations have been announced today with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power receiving recognition in key crafts – sound and production design.

The Motion Picture Sound Editors released their nominations for the 70th annual Golden Reel Awards. The award ceremony will be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 26, 2023. Rings of Power received three nominations in the following categories (all 3 they were eligible for):

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM DIALOGUE / ADR

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone”

The Crown: “Gunpowder”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”

(Supervising Sound Editors: Robby Stambler MPSE, Damian Del Borrello MPSE

Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Stefanie Ng

Dialogue Editors: Ailene Roberts MPSE, Ray Beentjes

ADR Group Editor: Gareth Van Niekirk)

Severance: “The We We Are”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM EFFECTS / FOLEY

Andor: “Reckoning”

Better Call Saul: “Carrot and Stick”

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn”

(Supervising Sound Editors: Damian Del Borrello MPSE, Robby Stambler MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield MPSE

Sound Editors: James Miller, Chris Terhune, Gareth Van Niekerk, Ryan A. Sullivan, Goeun Everett MPSE

Foley Editor: Richard Wills, Jonathan Bruce, Amy Barber

Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce)

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM

The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Alloyed”

(Music Editors: Jason Smith, Michael Baber)

Severance: “The We We Are”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes”

The White Lotus S2: “Bull Elephants”

The Art Directors Guild announced their nominations for excellence in production design. The winners will be announced on February 18.

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Andor: Rix Road” (Production Designer: Luke Hull)

“House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” (Production Designer: Jim Clay)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery)

“Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Production Designer: Chris Trujillo)

“Wednesday: Woe is the Loneliest Number” (Production Designer: Mark Scruton)

COMMERCIALS

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo (Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf)

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

“Just Eat & Katy Perry: Did Somebody Say” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Title Announcement” (Production Designer: Brian Branstetter)

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo” (Production Designer: Maia Javan)

Congratulations to all who were nominated!