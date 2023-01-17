The Visual Effects Society announced their film and television nominations today for the 21st Annual VES Awards. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power smashed expectations and leads all television nominees with a total of 7 nominations. Awards will be handed out February 15.

The Rings of Power is competing against themselves in two categories and is the only show nominated with films like Avatar: The Way of Water in one category:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

House of the Dragon: “The Black Queen”

Prehistoric Planet: “Ice Worlds”

Stranger Things 4: “The Piggyback”

The Boys: “Payback”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn“

(Jason Smith, Ron Ames, Nigel Sumner, Tom Proctor, Dean Clarke)

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Andor: “Reckoning; Ferrix

The Book of Boba Fett: “In the Name of Honor; Mos Espa

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar“, Númenor City

(Dan Wheaton, Nico Delbecq, Dan LeTarte, Julien Gauthier)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adrift”, Khazud Dûm

(James Ogle, Péter Bujdosó, Lon Krung, Shweta Bhatnagar)

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Graveyard Rats

Stranger Things 4: Hawkins Destructive Fissures

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”, Volcano Destruction

(Kurt Debens, Hamish Bell, Robert Kelly, Gabriel Roccisano)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn“, Water and Magma

(Rick Hankins, Aron Bonar, Branko Grujcic, Laurent Kermel)

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

House of the Dragon: “The Black Queen”, Dance of Dragons

Love, Death and Robots: “Night of the Mini Dead”

The Book of Boba Fett: “From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, Luke Alike

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”, Tirharad Cavalry Charge

(Sornalingam P, Ian Copeland, Nessa Mingfang Zhang, Yuvaraj S)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Avatar: The Way of Water: Current Machine and Wave Pool

Black Adam: Robotic Flight

Mad God

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adrift”, Middle Earth Storm

(Dean Clarke, Oliver Gee, Eliot Naimie, Mark Robson)

Congratulations to the visual effects team from The Rings of Power for their well-earned nominations!