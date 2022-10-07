TheOneRing.net and Sideshow.com are throwing a party tonight at New York Comic-Con; there are still some tickets remaining, and we’d love to see YOU there!

Join us tonight, Friday, October 7th at 7:30pm as we bring back our annual NYCC gathering of fans! This time we’re teaming up with our friends at Sideshow and will be offering drinks, food and some amazing prizes.

Photo by Ashlee Rose Scott

This year we’ll be at Joyce Public House (formerly Tir na Nog) in Times Square (W 39th St), and the party will be on FRIDAY 7th October, 7.30-11pm.

Tickets are only $25, and include your first drink, finger food, and two tickets for the raffle which will be drawn on the night. (You’ll be able to purchase more raffle tickets; check out the amazing prizes, listed below!) Plus you’ll also get your ticket cost back in SIDESHOW.COM REWARDS if you set up a Sideshow account!

Amazing prizes in the raffle include goodies from our good friends at Oscha – you might win one of their beautiful Rivendell mugs:

Or you could win one of the MANY other amazing goodies we have to give away!

The Rings of Power team are in town for New York ComicCon – and you never know, they may just come along to party with us… Grab your tickets now – see you there!

Pssst! When you order your ticket(s), check out the pins you can add to your order!