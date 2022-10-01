Join us Friday, October 7th at 7:30pm as we bring back our annual NYCC gathering of fans! This time we’re teaming up with our friends at Sideshow.com and will be offering drinks, food and some amazing prizes.

Photo by Ashlee Rose Scott

Finally we can all enjoy things like parties together again; so we’re back for another party in the Big Apple! TheOneRing.net is delighted to be teaming up with the official Sideshow ‘Let Your Geek Sideshow’ group to throw a splendid party!

This year we’ll be at Joyce Public House (formerly Tir na Nog) in Times Square (W 39th St), and the party will be on FRIDAY 7th October, 7.30-11pm.

Tickets are only $25, and include your first drink, finger food, and two tickets for the raffle which will be drawn on the night. (You’ll be able to purchase more raffle tickets; check out the amazing prizes, listed below!) Plus you’ll also get your ticket cost back in SIDESHOW.COM REWARDS if you set up a Sideshow account!

The Rings of Power team are in town for New York ComicCon – and you never know, they may just come along to party with us… Grab your tickets now – see you there!

Raffle Items Include…

Mondo Rick and Morty 1:6 Figure Set

Sideshow The Dude Exclusive 1:6 Figure

The Wand Company Poke Ball Replica

Hot Toys Little Groot – GOTG

Hot Toys Knightmare Batman & Superman 1:6 Set

Hot Toys Ahsoka Tano 1:6 Clone Wars

Sideshow The Child – Life-Size Figure

Octunnumi Prologue Custodian Book

Iron Studios Archer Orc 1:10 Statue

NZ Mint Frodo Chibi 1oz Silver Coin

Asmus Toys Arwen In Death Frock 1:6 Figure Exclusive

Star Ace Morgul Lord Statue

Vanderstelt Bag End Unframed Print

Trick or Treat Studio Gollum Mask Prop Replica

Trick or Treat Studio Lurtz Mask Prop Replica

Ring of Gil-Galad by Into the Fire jewelry makers

‘Rings of Power’ Concept Art Print, signed by John Howe

Beautiful Middle-earth items from Scottish designers Oscha

A﻿nd more…!

P﻿ssst! When you order your ticket(s), check out the pins you can add to your order!