Join us Friday, October 7th at 7:30pm as we bring back our annual NYCC gathering of fans! This time we’re teaming up with our friends at Sideshow.com and will be offering drinks, food and some amazing prizes.
Finally we can all enjoy things like parties together again; so we’re back for another party in the Big Apple! TheOneRing.net is delighted to be teaming up with the official Sideshow ‘Let Your Geek Sideshow’ group to throw a splendid party!
This year we’ll be at Joyce Public House (formerly Tir na Nog) in Times Square (W 39th St), and the party will be on FRIDAY 7th October, 7.30-11pm.
Tickets are only $25, and include your first drink, finger food, and two tickets for the raffle which will be drawn on the night. (You’ll be able to purchase more raffle tickets; check out the amazing prizes, listed below!) Plus you’ll also get your ticket cost back in SIDESHOW.COM REWARDS if you set up a Sideshow account!
The Rings of Power team are in town for New York ComicCon – and you never know, they may just come along to party with us… Grab your tickets now – see you there!
Raffle Items Include…
- Mondo Rick and Morty 1:6 Figure Set
- Sideshow The Dude Exclusive 1:6 Figure
- The Wand Company Poke Ball Replica
- Hot Toys Little Groot – GOTG
- Hot Toys Knightmare Batman & Superman 1:6 Set
- Hot Toys Ahsoka Tano 1:6 Clone Wars
- Sideshow The Child – Life-Size Figure
- Octunnumi Prologue Custodian Book
- Iron Studios Archer Orc 1:10 Statue
- NZ Mint Frodo Chibi 1oz Silver Coin
- Asmus Toys Arwen In Death Frock 1:6 Figure Exclusive
- Star Ace Morgul Lord Statue
- Vanderstelt Bag End Unframed Print
- Trick or Treat Studio Gollum Mask Prop Replica
- Trick or Treat Studio Lurtz Mask Prop Replica
- Ring of Gil-Galad by Into the Fire jewelry makers
- ‘Rings of Power’ Concept Art Print, signed by John Howe
- Beautiful Middle-earth items from Scottish designers Oscha
- And more…!
Pssst! When you order your ticket(s), check out the pins you can add to your order!