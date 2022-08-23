Section divider

Have you wondered what a supercut of all the trailer, teaser and ad spot footage that Amazon Studios has released for The Rings of Power would look like?

Wonder no more!

TORn Discord (you should totally come and join us) members WheatBix and DrNosy have been busily slicing and dicing up all the footage and reassembling into a chronological order order based on spy reports, rumours and a bit of theory-crafting and dramatic flair.

Although these clips are sequenced by fans, we believe that they contain significant spoilers. We have arranged footage released by Amazon Studios in a sequence that we believe reflects how season 01 of how The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will unravel.

They’re not kidding about potential spoilers. This super-cut includes all footage available up until August 20, 2022.

Disclaimer: Amazon Studios and their subsidiaries own all footage and audio.

