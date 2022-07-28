Our friends at Weta Workshop were not at Comic-Con in San Diego last week, but that didn’t stop them from showing off some really cool stuff down in New Zealand, coinciding with the timing of SDCC. The items from the Collectibles Unleashed event ranged from their amazing Masters Collection series to those very fun Mini Epics. This year’s Masters Collection piece captures Frodo’s journey to destroy the Ring as he, Sam, and Gollum make it through the Dead Marshes. This stunning piece is a 25-inch tall multi-layer collectible that gives you a full view of what each character was going through during this moment. It is currently in low stock and I’m sure with only 550 pieces available it will be gone quite soon. Not due to ship until the first quarter of next year, fans have plenty of time to save up the $2599USD required; or you can use Weta’s awesome payment plans to help break it down.

One of the pieces fans like me have been asking to get made for years is Elendil. We finally have that ask granted this year! The awesome folks at Weta showed off a superb-looking Elendil statue, and I know many of us are over the moon to get it. Right now we’re waiting for more info on when Elendil will go up for order; but as soon as we know, you will know.

Fans of bookend-type pieces got a cool Gollum/Smeagol collectible that can be displayed in two different ways. You can use it as a traditional bookend, or it can magnetically connect to itself, creating the unique Gollum/Smeagol dynamic we get so many times during The Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

Prop collectors also got a little something during this year’s event: you can now add the Key to Bag End to your collection. Both it and the Gollum piece above are due to open for pre-order in August.

If you collect Weta’s Classic Series line of statues you’re in for a real treat. Gary Hunt has sculpted a brand new amazing-looking Gandalf the White statue. This piece is an open edition, like the rest of the line, and comes with a price tag of $399USD; he can be pre-ordered right now for a quarter two of 2023 release.

Fans of the Figures of Fandom line did not get left out either, with two new additions to that line of figures. This year fans get to add orders for Gimli and Saruman the White. These are some pretty cool-looking figures, and are really creating a great-looking set of collectibles. Like other releases in this line, you can place your orders for $119USD, with a quarter one of 2023 release.

Last and certainly not least, we got some awesome Mini Epics to add to our collections. Fans can now add a limited edition Witch-King, Smeagol, Frodo, and a new character in Treebeard. They all range in price from $49USD to $99USD; so you can add these really cool takes to your growing Mini Epics collection.