Exciting confirmation from Deadline that both Howard Shore and Bear McCreary, long rumored and speculated about, are scoring The Rings of Power:

Howard Shore, 3-time Oscar winner for his work on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, has returned to compose the original main title theme for its blockbuster $465 million series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. At the same time, Emmy-winner Bear McCreary has composed the full episodic series score.

Said McCreary: “As I set out to compose the score for this series, I strove to honor Howard Shore’s musical legacy. When I heard his majestic main title, I was struck by how perfectly his theme and my original score, though crafted separately, fit together so beautifully. I am excited for audiences to join us on this new musical journey to Middle-earth.”

Two new character themes composed by McCreary for Galadriel and Sauron are now available to stream on Amazon Music.

