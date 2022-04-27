Overnight, Amazon Prime Video Brasil used the final episode of the 2022 edition of Big Brother Brasil to show a high-concept teaser ad for their forthcoming series, The Rings of Power.

“The Big Discovery”.

Subverting expectations, the one-minute teaser eschewed most of the footage we’d already seen via the original teaser released on February 13 during Superbowl LVI. Instead, it deploys a number of highly credentialled Brazillian celebrities to set the scene.

Thanks to the efforts of our fine Discord folks, we have the following text translation of the audio.

Speaker 1 (Thiago Leifert, former-Big Brother host): A powerful force moves our protagonists… a search for a chance to rewrite their own story of being reborn without having to die.

Speaker 2 (Antônio Fagundes, renowned telenovela actor): They heard the call, saw the bars of their imaginary prisons, conquered their fears, and went out into the world.

Speaker 3 (Maria Bethânea, influential Brazillian musician and “Queen Bee of MPB”): But make no mistake, it doesn’t end here. A safe place is, each time, further and further away, and the line between good and evil blurs.

Speaker 4 (Seu Jorge, Samba singer and actor): The fools and the weak spirited are left behind along the way. Those who arrive find in the end a new beginning: redemption. Welcome to the new legend: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The choice of voice talent of this calibre has drawn excited approval from Portuguese-speaking fans, who see it as an indication that Amazon will invest resources to create a high-quality localised version. Some fans are already speculating that these four may also be dub actors for the series, but at this point we don’t know for sure one way or the other.

The ad concludes with an abbreviated version of the original teaser, including a Portuguese voiceover of the line from the young Harfoot character, Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot: Wonders exist in our world. I can feel them.

Prime Video Brasil teaser poster.

“Welcome to a new legend: The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power”

Additional visual easter eggs

The ad also features a number of visual easter eggs for close observers.

The Ring verse engraved above the fireplace.

Above the fireplace are two lines of text in Portuguese that, when translated, read:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky. Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone.

The Ring verse carved into the bookshelf.

Carved into the bookshelf (which also features a copy of The Lord of the Rings, and Homer’s Illiad) another line reads:

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die

Two pages, seemingly from the appendices of The Lord of the Rings.

The left page appears to be random sentences from the appendices of The Lord of the Rings.

We read “THE CLOSEST THAT HAS EVER (BEEN BETWEEN THE RACES)”, which is in Appendix B (The Second Age), but the sentence immediately below “AFTER THE END OF THE FIRST AGE” does not immediately follow. “OF THE KINGS OF THE NOLDOR IN EXILE” appears two lines later, whereas in the actual appendix it begins at the paragraph before.

The right-hand page indentifiably contains “…DWELT GIL-GALAD, LAST…”, and “…ELVES OF THE WEST”. It may be that it’s meant to portray the following passage from Appendix B, but it’s difficult to tell:

In Lindon north of the Lune dwelt Gil-galad, last heir of the kings of the Noldor in exile. He was acknowledged as High King of the Elves of the West. In Lindon south of the Lune dwelt for a time Celeborn, kinsman of Thingol; his wife was Galadriel, greatest of Elven women. She was sister of Finrod Felagund, Friend-of-Men, once king of Nargothrond, who gave his life to save Beren son of Barahir.

The Ring verse on sheaves of paper.

The loose paper reads:

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie

The Ring verse on wall art.

Although dim and hard to read, the wall art concludes the verse:

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

Seu Jorge‘s mysterious sapphire pendant.

Seu Jorge also wears a large, sapphire pendant. Could it have some prominence?

A painting that shows close remsemblance to part of a scene from The Rings of Power teaser.

Finally, the painting that Jorge faces near the conclusion of his spiel bears a close resemblance to the gigantic waterfall streaming off a mountainside that we saw in the teaser trailer — a waterfall that according to Vanity Fair is a Second Age location in Forodwaith.

