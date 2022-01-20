Our friends over at BudK have an absolutely fantastic new version of Anduril that fans can order right now. This Museum Collection edition of Anduril features a 1060 high carbon steel blade, with (their website tells us) several improvements over the standard version of the sword, to more accurately replicate the hero filming props. The surface polish is finer, the engraved blade runes are more accurately shaped and detailed, and the fuller grooves are now the correct length. Each sword is individually serial numbered on the blade and includes a certificate of authenticity.

A 14 1/8” wooden wall display offers an intricately detailed gold-plated metal crest and gold-plated sword mounting arms, and also includes a Gondorian themed blue cloth banner to be hung behind the display. The display and banner feature the ancient heraldry of the Kingdom of Gondor: a flowering white tree of Gondor, the seven stars of Elendil, and a winged crown above them, the symbol of the king. The Museum Collection Anduril is considered the ultimate piece of the United Cutlery Museum Collection to most The Lord of the Ring collectors. Pre-order yours today to ensure you’re first in line for this long-awaited treasure. Anduril comes in with a price tag of $449, and fans can expect to have it around the end of November this year.